Veterans Day is Friday. The single day honoring our veterans is not enough for the people of Walker County who started a week long campaign called Operation Green Light Monday.
It's no secret many soldiers who return home after their service have unique struggles most citizens cannot understand. The green lights shining on government buildings and outside homes will show veterans their community cares about them and their families.
"We're taking advantage of this entire week to spark that conversation, and let folks know about veterans in our community, and let folks know about the sacrifices they made for us and it's not just for when they go off to service, but when they come back home as well," Joe Legge, Public Relations Director for Walker County Govt.
Joe Legge with Walker County Government, says this is the first year operation green light has been a national campaign. Counties across the country are taking part by lighting their government building green and encouraging residents to do the same. Green represents hope and renewal.
Legge says more than four thousand veterans live in walker county alone who will appreciate the support.
"Hey, somebody right there is thinking about me, somebody right there understand or is thinking about some of the things I've gone through and the sacrifices I made for this country and for this community," said Legge.
Legge says residents have been asked to replace one of their lights inside their homes or outisde. The green lights show we care about those who fought for our country and also brings attention to their sacrifices.
"So folks when they drive by will see the green lights, and if they're not aware of what operation green light is, maybe that will spark that conversation for them," said Legge.
Legge says the main message the green lights represent is to remind veterans of the free resources available for them at the county, state and federal levels. Legge says veterans can visit Georgia's Department of Veteran Affairs Field Office in down town Lafayette.
"So that's somewhere where service members and their families and veterans can go to for help and assistance, anything they need really they can go to that office and get the help they need in our community," said Legge.
The green lights will be outside government buildings in Walker County until November 13th, shining from dusk till dawn each day.