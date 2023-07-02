Operation Dry Water is in full effect this weekend. If you head out on the water July 1st through July 3rd, boaters will see more law enforcement on the water.
The biggest concern is BUI or Boating Under the Influence.
A new Tennessee Law, HB0458/SB0720, punishes BUIs the same as DUIs, and choosing to drive this way can be deadly. If you boat under the influence, it could lead to fines, jail, and loss of boating or even driving privileges.
Mother's Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is partnering with Operation Dry Water to spread the message of boating safety.
Alex Otte with the non-profit says passengers should assign a designated driver before hopping aboard. Otherwise there could be consequences.
"Boating is seen as recreational, and people don't see it as much as the problem, but it is so dangerous," said Alex Otte, the Executive Director for Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
Ottee was hit by an impaired boater at the age of 13. She still suffers life-long injuries.
"Ultimately there's no medical reason I survived," she said. "I've asked every doctor that I've met."
Otte says alcohol can impair a boaters judgement, balance, and reaction time. She says before hopping aboard a boat, there should always be a designated driver.
"So on the roadway, it is enough to have a designated driver because the people in the backseat reasonably expect safety," She said. "It is not that way on the water."
"Nationally, the number one contributor of boating incidents was alcohol, and so we have a conservative effort to stop that," said Mark McKinnon, the Public Affairs Officer for Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
McKinnon says anyone caught boating under the influence will go to jail.
"So you know, just don't do it," he said. " It can make a fun day turn into a tragic day, and that's exactly what we don't want to see."
Four percent of boating incidents in Tennessee last year involved alcohol or drugs, which was an increase from the previous year.
McKinnon says even with the proper authorization, prescription drugs could also potentially pose a risk.
"Because if any type of substance still impairs your judgement, you were still guilty of boating under the influence," said McKinnon.
Operation Dry Water happens every year. Boat operators found boating under the influence will face the same punishment as DUI.
Other agencies like the Tennessee Wildlife Resource agency and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are working to ensure everyone stays dry on the water.
Law enforcement don't want to stop the fun, but want everyone to have fun safely.
"We want people to enjoy their time on the water, we want people to have a safe and fun holiday weekend," said Otte. "But do so in a way that makes sure we all get to go home at night and we get to go home in one piece."
The federal blood-alcohol limit for operating any vessel is .08.
Operation Dry Water is a year-round program, and their heightened awareness and enforcement three-day weekend and will continue from now until Monday, July 3rd.
