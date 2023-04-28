Opening weekend for the Chattanooga Market begins Saturday

Opening Weekend is right around the corner! Saturday and Sunday, April 29/30.
Here’s some inside scoop: YES, they’ll have fresh strawberries for Opening Weekend.
Look for new vendors, new food trucks (America Runs on Pizza, Greg’s Sandwich Works, Look-Out 4 Sliders, Chattatater to name a few)… and all of your friends.
Organizers say the market will provide live music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle stage for Opening Weekend:
- Saturday: The TN Ruminators 12:30-1:30, New Grass Express 2-3
- Sunday: Sweet Georgia Sound 12:30-3
Market hours are 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Saturday (opening weekend only) and 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday!
The market will be open rain or shine—The First Horizon Pavilion is Covered.
It will have totes for purchase to make your shopping easier.
Organizers remind the community that the market does not allow pets (they will turn you away).
Need directions? Click HERE.