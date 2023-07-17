Plenty of people want to further their education, but not everyone is ready or can afford college.
UTC officials say they have a solution called the Medical Career Academy Programs.
"So these programs are convenient, they're accessible, and they're rewarding, because they do lead to employment where you know your going to be impacting someone's life," said Will Waston, Workforce Development Specialist for UTC.
Will Watson says they have five programs to choose from including classes to become a medical assistant, pharmacy technician, phlebotomy technician, medical and billing encoder, or a certified nurses assistant.
"There is good pay, good benefits, and ultimately none of us are going to out live the medical field, so job security is going to be a plus for all of these programs," said Watson.
Watson says unlike college which doesn't guarantee a job, if you finish their program and pass a certification test you will have a job waiting for you.
"So that's why we feel a sense of responsibility to ensure our students have those opportunities lined up, and sometimes before the class even ends," said Watson.
Watson says the program's affordability is also a perk. They have grants and financial aid available. And if you choose to join the CNA program which takes only five weeks to finish, you will be paid to take the class thanks to being sponsored by the Life Care Center of Ooltewah.
"And what an opportunity to be someone's advocate, to take care of them in their senior years, and to be able to show them that people still care," said Ashley Borja, Senior Executive Director for Life Care Center of Ooltewah.
Watson tells us he has a lot of success stories.
During the pandemic, one woman who had lost her job of 27 years and was forced to move to Tennessee eventually found the medical career program.
"Shortly after that she started working at Access Pharmacy and was working there for a few years, and now she is our instructor for our pharmacy tech program," said Watson.
UTC will be hosting a free open house for the program this Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 pm. There will be instructors there to help you understand what to expect.
Classes are offered year round, if you are interested in signing up, click here.