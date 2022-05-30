Members of the BLVD Project and Rossville Downtown Development Authority will host a couple of open-air markets this summer.
The BLVD is a local grassroots organization that's focused on improving food access, safety, transportation and business along the Rossville Blvd corridor.
Executive Director Heather Herweyer said they decided to host these markets after workshops with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which were granted to a select cities in an effort to stimulate economic development, repurpose vacant lots, and increase community access to produce.
"We are excited to provide a local opportunity for our residents on both sides of the state line to just have a good time with their families and to purchase unique goods and healthy foods," Herweyer said.
These markets will be held at 207 Chickamauga Ave. in Rossville. You can expect vendors selling items like locally grown produce, flowers, original artwork and personal goods.
The markets will be held on the first Fridays of each month this summer, June 3, July 1, and August 5 from 4 to 8 p.m.