The TN Lottery says a player in Ooltewah has purchased a winning Powerball jackpot ticket from Friday night's drawing.
A player who purchased a Lotto 5 ticket in Ooltewah will win the $41,811 jackpot from Friday night’s drawing for that game. No additional information is available until the player claims the prize.
The Powerball jackpot says it continues to climb and is estimated at $86 million for the next drawing on Wednesday, June 14.
Although no player matched all six numbers correctly in Saturday night’s drawing, there were 34,502 winners who purchased tickets from retailers in the state of Tennessee. By selecting the Power Play option, 8,797 players multiplied their winnings by three.
Please visit www.tnlottery.com and click on “winning numbers” for complete detailed charts on both drawings.
Lotto 5 drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights at 10:34 p.m. CST (11:34 p.m. EST); Powerball drawings are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. CST (10:59 p.m. EST). Drawings are held every night at 6:28 p.m. CST (7:28 p.m. EST) and at midday at 12:28 p.m. CST (1:28 p.m. EST) Monday through Saturday for the Tennessee Lottery’s other two online games, CASH 3 and CASH 4.
