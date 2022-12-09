An Ooltewah man is behind bars after a investigation involving the sexual exploitation of a minor, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.
According to officials, 40-year-old Dewayne Douglas Price was one of six adults across the country who was identified as engaged in production of Child Sexual Abuse Material with children.
The investigation began after a cyber tip was submitted through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. After several additional tips were submitted related to Price, his case was selected to be part of Operation Dark Shadows.
Operation Dark Shadows consisted of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Homeland Security Investigations, Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, US Marshalls Service, and the Chattanooga Police Department.
Price was found to be soliciting, possessing, distributing and producing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) while using the internet and is charged with numerous counts of the following:
- Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
- Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
- Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
- Solicitation of a Person Under 18 Years of Age
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said local and federal jurisdictions were sent to make contact with the other identified offenders as well as the child victims with charges pending.
Price is currently being held in the Hamilton County Jail on a bond of $5,000,000.