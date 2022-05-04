Local 3 News and the Hamilton County Education Foundation are recognizing outstanding teachers, which will be capped off by a special luncheon next week.
Our Harrison Bay Learning Community Hero is Rebekah Langford from Ooltewah High School.
Ms. Langford is a teacher with a cause and her students are fortunate that she is passionately fighting for them.
Many of Ms. Langford's students are ESL students, or English as a second language, and her goal is to ensure these students have an opportunity to go to college.
There will be the inaugural Hamilton County Schools Heroes Award Luncheon on Friday, May 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets are still available.
