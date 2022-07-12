Smith Farm in Ooltewah is partnering with Hamilton County Schools this week to teach kids about their operations through the district's summer reach program.
This program targets students who have suffered a learning loss through covid.
"Didn't get the direct instruction that they needed over the last two years,” said Breckan Duckworth, the literacy officer for Hamilton County Schools.
The farm is teaching young kids about the growing cycle of a sunflower, the life cycle from egg to chicken, and how the honey bees pollinate with the plants.
More than 5,000 students grades K-8 enrolled in the program where they have an hour of ELA, math, and a stem block. For the first time, all students were able to go on a field trip during the summer.
“Just seeing them laugh, and you know, hollering at the cows, trying to call them up,” said Aubie Smith, the owner of the farm.
Rising first graders headed out to Ooltewah for a trip to Smith Farm, known in recent years for their strawberries.
"Having an experience like this, bringing students out to a farm -- students who may have never been out to a farm -- they're now going to maybe see a cow in-person for the first time. And when they're going and reading a text that may involve a farm, they'll be able to relate back to this experience,” Duckworth told us.
Duckworth mentioned this was some kids first time seeing a cow or chicken person. And believes this experience could play out in the classroom.
"Some educational stuff for them. They plant a sunflower in a cup, kind of get the life cycle from seed to bloom. We have the twenty-one day life cycle of a chicken, we have a lesson on that,” Smith said.
Smith even brought out his niece, a rising fifth grader, to teach a lesson to the kids on chickens.
"This is the cleanest egg that was in there, so we showed them how we have the eggs that are unclean and then we have to clean them to be able to eat them because we don't want to get it dirty,” said Annabelle Welch, Smith’s niece.
