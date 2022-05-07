Local 3 News and the Hamilton County Education Foundation are recognizing outstanding teachers, which will be capped off by a special luncheon next week.
This year, the Literacy Hero is Cindy Ball from Ooltewah Elementary School.
Ms. Ball is described as contagiously positive and her superpower is seeing challenges as opportunities for growth. She makes sure her students have what they need to succeed with excellence.
Congratulations Ms. Ball!
There will be the inaugural Hamilton County Schools Heroes Award Luncheon on Friday, May 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets are still available.
Click here to get your tickets or make a donation to support the foundation.