A Chattanooga Uber driver will live with a bullet inside of him forever after being shot while picking up a rider.
James Nasca worked for Uber for seven months, picking up people from many neighborhoods and businesses across the Tennessee Valley.
He said he never felt unsafe during a pickup, not even minutes before he was shot.
James Nasca had just completed a drop-off in Hixson around 10:30 at night on April 11, when his phone started buzzing for the next pick-up.
Twenty-minutes later, Nasca was pulling into a car line at Volkswagen.
Nasca recalls the pick-up being during the middle of a shift change because there were tons of people outside.
After waiting for a few minutes, two men who were his passengers approached his car, attempting to get in the backseat.
“Before they could even get the door closed, I just started hearing pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, and I did not really know what that was but I started feeling the pops hit my car. It was really loud. It was probably about the third or fourth pop that heard pierce my car and it came into the car door and went into the bottom of my thigh,” Nasca said.
Nasca said he panicked for a second and did not realize where he was or what was happening.
Once he realized what was happening, he saw people running and screaming and the cars in front of him speeding off, so he did the same.
“The plan was to get us out of there as fast as I could and take myself and one of my passengers who was also shot to the hospital, but my back driver side tire got hit in the gunfire,” Nasca said.
Nasca only made it to Bonny Oaks Drive with the blown tire.
By this time Chattanooga Police were in route to the scene, so Nasca pulled over into the median and flagged down an officer.
Shortly after, Nasca and the injured passenger were taken to Erlanger.
“I got to the hospital, and they did an x-ray and a CT scan, and they said it is not really in a dangerous place, so we are just going to leave it in there. Here I am, two weeks later and still got a bullet in my leg,” Nasca added.
Nasca said it is a scary feeling knowing he could have died if the shooter was aiming any higher.
“In these moments, I was thankful. I was thankful to go home and see my brother and see my wife that night to hug my dogs. It is really hard, it is still really scary for me, but I am just thankful to be here,” Nasca said.
He hopes that no Uber driver ends up in a similar situation but advises that drivers should know their exits.
“Because if something does go sour, you want to know how to get out of the neighborhood or parking lot or wherever you are you want to know how to get out of there as fast as you can,” Nasca said.
Nasca’s car was totaled during the shooting, he said Uber was able to help out with insurance money for his car but that is it.
He has decided to stop ubering for now.
Local 3 reached at to Uber about the incident and received a statement saying in part:
"Our thoughts are with the victims as they recover from this terrifying act of violence. We've been in touch with the driver to offer support and are standing by to assist law enforcement with their investigation."