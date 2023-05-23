Data from the Chattanooga Police Department shows 70 Kia and Hyundai models have been stolen city-wide this year, a 50-percent increase from 2022.
The most shocking part is that they're only using a screwdriver and a cell phone charger to get the job done.
The Property Crimes investigator at the Chattanooga Police Department says always remember to lock your door.
Thousands of Hyundai and Kia owners are affected by a social media challenge.
Many shared their reactions on TikTok, warning potential victims.
Chattanooga Police Lieutenant Joe Shaw says our smart cars have become convenient for drivers, but an easier target for the bad guys.
"There's a growing trend in when these cars are stolen," said Lt. Shaw. "They're not just joyriding in them. They're actually using them to commit other crimes, and then dumping them shortly thereafter, or abandoning them shortly thereafter."
The TikTok trend, the Kia Boys challenge, started last year after thieves learned to start a car bypassing the ignition system with only a screwdriver and U-S-B cell charger.
That video which has since been deleted, has been viewed more than thirty million times on TikTok.
"That individual put that out on social media, and it has been shared and re-shared, and just kind of made his way across the country, and we will see these spikes every now and then," said Lt. Shaw.
Car thieves are stealing the make and models from 2015 to 2020.
Since last year, Lieutenant Shaw says the department has been watchful of the craze in Chattanooga.
Two teens were arrested IN MAY for stealing a car on Canal Street behind the Parkway Pourhouse.
The crime was consistent with the TikTok trend.
"The way we were able to get this guy is an observant citizen noticed they were pulling on car doors in a parking lot, and they found one that was open," said the Lieutenant.
The typical TikTok thieves are often teens or young adults and have been linked to other violent crimes.
Many cities
across the United States have reported that over 6 percent of auto thefts involve Kias and Hyundais.
More than 300 miles up the road in Memphis, Tennessee, nearly 11,000 cars were stolen last year, doubling the amount taken in 2021.
"The single greatest thing a car owner can do is just lock their doors," said Lt. Shaw. "Most of our auto thefts are from unlocked vehicles and thefts from auto where they're stealing the items inside, but not taking the car."
While this step is not fool-proof, Lieutenant Shaw says the effort makes it more challenging for thieves to get away.
Another tip is to pay attention and report anything that appears unusual.
"Nobody wants a nosy neighbor, but the reality is some level of nosiness is actually good for our communities," said Lieutenant Shaw. "When you see something that doesn't look right, someone that doesn't belong, even if you don't feel comfortable intervening or interjecting yourself, you can always call our non-emergency number."
Kia and Hyundai are issuing updates to fix the problem.
The software update4 will require all affected cars to operate with an actual key and can be installed at no charge at any dealership.