This weekend, you can catch a one-of-a-kind show - which you can only see in Chattanooga.
Joining us this this morning to tell us all about 'Giant Steps, The Urbean Musical' are Louye Marin-Howard and Michael Dexter.
The two tell us all about a new musical that now has official premiered.
The musical also has some pretty cool accomplishments with how diverse the cast is.
For all the families watching, they recommend the musical for ages 10 and up - although, it is a family friendly show!
The two, also, helped write, choreograph, and direct this show.
If people want tickets, the show be running for the next few weekends until August 7th.