Saturday night, family members of Roger Heard Jr. held a balloon release at the Speedway where he was killed in an officer-involved shooting Friday night.
Family members spoke exclusively to Local 3 News about who Heard was and what he meant to their family.
Roger Heard Jr.'s family is left with unanswered questions after the 34-year-old was killed during an altercation with Chattanooga Police at a gas station.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Chattanooga Police were attempting to arrest Heard for outstanding warrants Friday night.
They say he got out of his car with a pistol and that's when officers fired their weapons - shooting him.
Heard's mother, Gloria Lewis, says she found out from social media that her son had been shot.
Lewis says her family has not received any calls from the Chattanooga Police Department.
Gloria Lewis explained, "So, we don't know what happened. We don't know what's going on, we don't have any information and they have put my son's name out there and I haven't even identified the body yet and I don't think that's right."
While the family feels like they're in the dark about the shooting, they're keeping Heard's memory alive.
"He was a good father, a good cousin, a good son."
The gas station is still blocked off with police tape but that didn't stop dozens of friends and family members from coming out and remembering him.
"He always trying to make somebody smile, you can be mad, but he still gone play and joke around and make you laugh."
The family says Heard leaves behind 5 children, and they just want answers as to what happened.
Heard's family says they're taking their questions to the Chattanooga City Council Meeting on Tuesday.
We'll have a reporter there and bring the latest details of this story.