The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to Cleveland police for a possible case of the sexual exploitation of a child.
A subpoena was obtained for a phone where an image was found of a pre-pubescent female child.
Police say a warrant was issued 47-year-old Mikel Lee Lawson on June 12, and he arrested over the weekend.
Lawson is charged with one count of the Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.
Lawson told police that his cellphone had suspicious activities and that his Facebook account had been hacked.
Lawson was booked into the Bradley County Jail on a $10,000 bond.