The Cleveland State Community College Foundation is hosting an online auction to benefit the college and its students. Stone Brothers Auction, LLC of Bradley County is providing the online auction, which is similar to a silent auction. Participants can view the auction items and the current or highest bid online until 6:30 p.m. on February 23, 2023.
A variety of items are available for bidding, including earrings donated by Epperson's Jewelers, a diamond ring donated by Johnny Holden, an estate planning package donated by Laurie McNulty with Logan Thompson PC, two Mohawk Rugs donated by Mohawk Industries, four University of Tennessee at Knoxville courtside men's basketball tickets for the first regular season game in 2023-2024 season donated by Allan Jones and Be Mayor for the Day donated by Cleveland Mayor Kevin Brooks. Travel packages are also available for Chattanooga, Cleveland, Ocoee and Copperhill/Ducktown.
The auction is being held in conjunction with An Evening with Tamika Catchings on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at the Museum Center @ 5ive Points. Basketball legend and former Lady Vol, Tamika Catchings, will speak about her career and life experiences as a 4-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion. The event will include a reception, dinner and keynote address. Tickets are $125 per person and are available through the Cleveland State website. Auction items will be displayed at the event, and winners will be announced. Attendance is not required to win.
Catchings will also take time to speak with children at the Boys & Girls Club Tucker Unit and also speak to over 1000 middle and high school students from the CSCC five-county service area in the L. Quentin Lane Gymnasium on the Cleveland State campus.
The Cleveland State Community College Foundation invites the community to participate in the online auction and An Evening with Tamika Catchings. All proceeds from the auction and event will go towards providing support for the college and hundreds of scholarships to students each year. For more information about the online auction or An Evening with Tamika Catchings, contact the Cleveland State Foundation office at (423) 614-8700 or visit mycs.cc/Tamika.