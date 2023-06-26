Bradley County 911 Center received a call of a one-year-old drowning victim on June 8, 2023, within the 1900 block of Bancroft Road.
Lifesaving efforts were administered by the Bradley County first responders to keep the child alive.
The child was transported by EMS to a waiting Life Force helicopter at Tennova Hospital, then flown to T.C. Thompson Children's Hospital.
Officials told Local 3 on Monday that the child was pronounced dead a few days after the incident and that there is an open investigation on the case.