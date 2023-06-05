One year ago Monday, three people were killed in a shooting that caused chaos outside of a bar on McCallie Avenue.
Darian Hixson, Kevin Brown, and Myrakle Moss were killed in the shooting and the hectic scene that followed.
"I miss that girl," said Latisha Reese, Myrakle Moss' mom, "She died too young."
Moss, 25, was hit by a car that was leaving the scene of the shooting. She was dragged for a block and a half.
"From head to toe, there was just too much damage," said Reese. "To where she just couldn't make it."
Three other people are facing charges related to the shooting.
Ronald Harris was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Garrian King is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon. Alexis Lewis was charged with criminal homicide, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of attempt to commit a dangerous felony.
Police have not publicly identified the person who was driving the car.
"The same story. The same name every time," said Reese. "It never changed."
On the anniversary of her daughter's murder, Reese said she's a mess. Her quiet young girl turned sweet woman was stolen practically from her arms.
As for the person responsible for killing her, she said she's running out of room in her heart for forgiveness.
"I wasn't upset at first because it was an accident," said Reese. "But now I'm upset because it's a murder. You have no compassion. No heart. What if it was your child?"
Now the good memories of her daughter are tainted with her last ones. The Sunday brunches. The nights out on the town. The never-ending laughs.
"It's the hardest thing in life I've ever had to do," said Reese. "And I've had some hard obstacles. But this one, I don't know what to do."
If you have any information on the shooting, call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.