Last year, the mass shooting on McCallie Avenue made national headlines.
A block party outside Mary's Bar and Grill left 14 people shot and three dead.
The investigation is ongoing. Three people were arrested, but police still haven't identified the person who drove through the crowd trying to get away from gun fire.
A year later, families are still coping with the loss.
A vigil was held Monday night for two of the victims that died.
Darian Hixson, Myrakle Moss, and Kevin Brown were shot and killed that night.
"I still try to move forward and try to keep going and just try to stay strong," said Darius Hixson, Darian Hixson's father.
Instead of holding medals and trophies, celebrating basketball wins, the family of Darian Hixson now clings to distant memories.
"She was a hard worker as far as playing basketball," Hixson said. "She loved defense; defense was her calling."
Darian Hixson would have been 25 years old today.
Her father describes her as intelligent and independent. He says her smile would brighten any room.
"You can kind of prepare for sickness, or someone going through some type of health issues or some disease or something like that, but for someone to get shot just like that, they are here today, gone tomorrow; you can't prepare for that," said Darian's Father.
The life of Myrakle Moss was cut short that day too.
The anniversary heartbreaking for Myrakle's mother, Latisha Reese.
"I miss that girl," she said. "She died too young."
Her daughter wasn't shot, but hit by a car when she was trying to escape gunfire. Her murder leaves an indescribable pain.
"It's the hardest thing in life. I've ever had to do. And I've had some hard obstacles. But this one, I don't know what to do," she said.
Three lives gone, but loved ones refuse to forget them.
One year later, the case remains open, an agonizing wait for the families who want justice.
"Cause if you are in my shoes, and it was your mama, your daddy, your sister, your cousin, and something happened to them, you would probably be the same way," said Hixson's father.
Police arrested Alexis Lewis, Ronald Harris, and Garrian King on various gun-related charges.
Lewis is charged with Criminal Homicide.
Police are still asking anyone with information to come forward by calling 698-2525.