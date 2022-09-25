September 25th will be a day the city will never forget.
A community block party turned upside down ... no leads ... and an investigation that remains unsolved.
The founder of G.R.I.E.V.E .... Betty Battle ... says things like this can't keep happening she says it's time for more to be done.
“These families need answers, because if we don't fix it now we will have issues later on," said Battle.
Her quest to bring peace after violence is a mission that hits close to home for her as well.
“I am a grieving mother i know what it is to bury a 25-year-old shot by a 16-year-old,” she explained.
That's why she understands the pain that remains when families aren't able to get closure.
Battle believes if the community can lean on each other it may give someone the courage to come forward.
“I make a plea to the community, anyone that has any information no matter how small it is to come forward or either call the anonymous number and report what it is."
The grove street justice program along with the mayor's office has offered a 20-thousand dollar reward for information. but so far, it has been met with silence.
Battle says her organization is working to implement programs in schools .. and provide resources to help with conflict resolution. She says now ... the city just needs to put them into action.
For ways to get involved or help G.R.I.E.V.E’s mission you can visit GrievingRelatives.org or call (470)-855-9524.