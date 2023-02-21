It’s been almost a year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began and during that time, Local 3 News has brought you several stories with local ties to the conflict.

Across the Tennessee Valley, organizations, churches, law enforcement officers, and missionaries have donated time, money, and items to help Ukrainians.

Chattanooga police officers, a Navy veteran, and a local businessman spent two weeks in Ukraine delivering needed supplies.

Chattanoogans return home after 'life changing experience' supplying aid to Ukraine The men spent two weeks risking their lives to help out Ukrainians by passing out food, first aid kids, and other supplies during this much needed time of help."

The Ukrainian Gospel Church in Chattanooga took in several refugee families. They were also able to bring 15 tons of supplies to those suffering in Kherson.

A Cleveland church held events to raise money for refugees to start their new lives in the United States.

Cleveland native in Ukraine collecting donations for his new neighbors Mike Hall lived in Kyiv for a year before the attacks. He works as an advisor for the U.S. Department of Justice.

An Alabama man volunteered in Ukraine for months, before returning home with Ukrainian refugees to tell their stories, inspiring donations.

Alabama man who volunteered in Ukraine reminding people the war is not over Stephen Rollins volunteered in Ukraine from April to May. He recounted the horrors he saw there and is asking people not to forget about the families in Ukraine that still need our help.

Another man from Alabama man made about 100 trips to Ukraine, and continued to help evacuate Ukrainians once the Russian invasion began.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: North Alabama missionary reflects on ongoing violence in Ukraine A missionary from North Alabama is sharing his story of what it's like in Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion.

UTC began a graduate assistantship program to provide free tuition along with room and board to students who were affected by the attack. A pair of graduate students then got a fresh start at the university.

Ukrainian students find fresh start through UTC graduate program Arsen Martyshchuk and Nina Klimenkova are earning Master's degrees in public administration and business administration, respectively.

Five local men formed a group called Rescue 82 that also traveled to Ukraine, to help Ukrainians with medical and combat training, while also delivering supplies that were donated by throughout the Tennessee Valley and beyond.

Rescue 82 plans to head to Ukraine during war escalation The five brave men will head to Ukraine for the second time as the war escalates.

Many of the people at the center of the stories mentioned above continue to their efforts to lend a helping hand.

