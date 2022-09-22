One woman has returned to the Scenic City to compete in the Chattanooga Ironman for a second time. This time she said she will have a special angel alongside her.
"She was there with me in 2015 but a year after that she was diagnosed with leukemia and within 9 months... she passed away," Lisa Delong, a seven-time Ironman participant said.
She is carrying out her late daughter, Carly's desire by participating in Chattanooga Ironman in her honor.
It's been seven years since Delong hit the ground running, swimming, and biking, but she is raising money for GLO and The Carly Faye Foundation.
She said Carly always had a passion to help others and took the news of her diagnosis as a way to put that into action.
"So we get home and on her mirror, she writes, you've been assigned this mountain to show others that it can be moved," She said.
This program helps other girls who are fighting cancer, feel beautiful.
"She thought well I could do makeovers for girls that are having struggles and fighting cancer and having bad days and she got into photography - so she added that in - she was working on developing this program at the time she was diagnosed - at that time she called it IVs and eye shadow," She said.
Carly's vision was to help young girls feel healthy, pampered, and beautiful by providing toxin-free makeovers. GLO does just that.
"The biggest part of that is to continue the program that she started as "IVs and Eyeshadow" but we have changed the name afterward and it's called GLO...girls lifting others," She said.
This mission fuels Delong's day-to-day and will push her on race day too.
"Why I chose Chattanooga again was because I combined both the foundation and the fact that this was the race that she was in and actually Friday will be the 5-year anniversary of her passing," She said.
Delong knows race day will be a bit of a struggle emotionally but she will fight forward just as Carly would have wanted her to.
If you would like to learn more about the Carly Faye Foundation and GLO click here.
To donate to GLO and support Delong on race day, click here.