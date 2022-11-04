Three minors have been arrested and one is on the loose after leading police on a chase before crashing in Sequatchie County Thursday, the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office said.
According to authorities, police pursued the group on suspicion of delivering drugs after the minors arrived at an address in the Daus area where a narcotics warrant was actively being served.
The suspects led a vehicle pursuit from the area before crashing in the 7800 block of East Valley Road.
Nobody was seriously injured in the crash and police apprehended three of the four suspects.
The three passengers taken into custody have been charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule II Fentanyl.
Over 150 suspected Fentanyl pills, meth, marijuana, two firearms, and drug paraphernalia were uncovered as a result of the original search warrant.
Sheriff Bill Phillips commented on the incident and said in part, "Multiple investigations over the past several weeks have led to several arrests, dangerous drugs taken off the streets and continued investigations."