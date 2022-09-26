Chattanoogans with a criminal record are getting a second chance to turn their lives around. The Community Resource Center is hosting a "One-Stop Re-Entry Shop" event on Thursday.
"Just because you have a felony record, does not mean you can't get a job, and it does not mean you can't get a good job," said Sara Hodges, Correctional Administrator for the Tennessee Department of Corrections.
Sara Hodges says it can be difficult for individuals getting out of prison to know what steps to take to get back into the community. She says they partnered with 26 agencies, including the American Job Center, Legal Aid Of Chattanooga and the Chattanooga Bar Association to assist with legal paper work and job opportunities.
"They need an ID, they can go see the Department of Safety, when they check that off the box, then they can go see an employer, do an interview and hopefully they can leave there that day with a job," said Hodges.
Hodges says they have been hosting events around the state for years and says it's not uncommon for past felons to walk away with a job. She even mentioned one success story.
"He has a successful construction business that he runs and employs other people with criminal records," said Hodges.
Hodges explained a nation wide worker shortage has continued to impact business in Tennessee and says many employers struggling to find workers will reach out to them for help.
"Because we have people with great skills, that can absolutely serve our communities," said Hodges.
Besides opportunities outside of prison, Hodges says inmates can join community college through education programs and leave prison with a degree.
Now they're hoping to break down the stigma around hiring people with criminal records which she says could improve the whole community.
"Then makes Tennessee a safer place to live, it gives us safe communities and that's what I think we all are in this with that goal in mind," said Hodges.
The "One Stop Re-Entry Shop" event will take place at the Hamilton County Courthouse from 1:00 to 4:00 pm on Thursday.
Anyone with a criminal record is encouraged to show up, but the event is open to anyone looking for assistance not just past felons.