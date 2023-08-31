There were no failing health inspection scores this week; however, Wings Town in Chattanooga was just two points away from the failing score with a 71.
During the inspection, the inspector reported foodborne illness risk, with several safety issues and no manager present.
Raw foods and cooked foods were found undated and held in the walk-in cooler for longer than 24 hours. In addition, the inspector found personal medications of employees in storage areas, and chemicals were found stored with food products.
Wings Town passed this inspection with a 71.
Congratulations to the 14 restaurants in the Tennessee Valley that scored a perfect 100 on the inspection report this week.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool, or gym – call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 The Growing Patch Pre-School 4516 Rocky River Road Chattanooga, TN 37416
- 94 Krystal 2298 E 23rd St Chattanooga, TN 37407 (Follow-up)
- 75 IHOP #4486 5113 Hwy 153 Hixon, TN 37343
- 94 Comfort Inn Suites Pool 2341 Shallowford Village Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 100 Hunter Middle School 6810 Lebron Sterchi Dr Ooltewah, TN 37363 (Follow-up)
- 99 Hixon High School 5705 Middle Valley Rd. Hixon, TN 37343
- 97 Normal Park Museum Magnet Lower School 1009 Mississippi Avenue Chattanooga, TN 37405
- 98 East Side Elementary School 1603 S. Lyerly St. Chattanooga, TN 37404
- 100 S. Chattanooga Rec Center Pool 1152 40th St Chattanooga, TN 37409 (Follow-up0
- 100 TN Baptist Children’s Home Pool 6623 Lee Hwy. Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 98 Hawthorne @ The Hollow: Pool 9449 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN 37379
- 100 Dave’s BBQ 12924 Hwy 58 Georgetown, TN 37336
- 100 Girl’s Preparatory School Swimming Pool 205 Island Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37405
- 99 Kim K Food & Drinks 2109 McCallie Ave Chattanooga, TN 37404
- 80 Jack’s Family Restaurant #261 3530 Cummings Hwy. Chattanooga, TN 37419
- 100 Chicken Salad Chick 5100 Hixon Pike Hixon, TN 37343 (Follow-up)
- 99 Merv’s Restaurant 713 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN 37405
- 100 Sweet Melissa’s 1966 Northpoint Blvd Suite 126 Hixon, TN 37343 (Follow-up)
- 97 Courtyard by Mariott Downtown 200 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN 37402 (Follow-up)
- 100 Five Guys Burgers & Fries 5110 Hixon Pike Hixon, TN 37343 (Follow-up)
- 100 Emerald Valley Pool 1800 Waterbury Ln Chattanooga, TN 37421 (Follow-up)
- 95 Conga Latin Restaurant 26 E Main Street 102 Chattanooga, TN 37408
- 100 The Brunchery 4044 Bow St NE Cleveland, TN 37312
- 93 The Tap House 3800 St. Elmo Ave. Suite-114 Chattanooga, TN 37409
- 96 Figgy’s Sandwich Shop 611 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37450
- 71 Wings Town 1805 E. 23rd Street Chattanooga, Tn 37404
- 96 District at Hamilton Place Pool 1920 Gunbarrel Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 98 Amberleigh Ridge Pool 7205 Aventine Way Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 96 Hidden Creek Apartments 7710 E Brainerd Rd Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 100 East Ridge Residence Pool 1417 N Mack Smith Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37412 (Follow-up
- 92 Ledford at Hamilton Place Pool 1701 Concord Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 94 Homewood Suites Pool 2250 Center St. Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 100 Meridian at Hamilton Place 7301 E Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37421 (Follow-up)
- 99 Orchard Knob Elementary School 2000 E. 3rd Street Chattanooga, TN 37404
- 100 Middle valley Elementary School 1609 Thrasher Pike Hixon, TN 37343
- 100 Hixon Middle School 5681 Old Hixon Pike Hixon, TN 37343
- 100 Tommie Brown Academy 718 E. 8th Street Chattanooga, TN 37403
- 99 CSLA Cafeteria 4850 Jersey Pike Chattanooga, TN 37416
- 96 Monarch Pool 7700 Aspen Lodge Way Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 87 Parc 1346 Apartments Pool 1346 Gunbarrel Rd Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 99 Subway 115 Brown’s ferry Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37419
- 99 Amada 1413 Chestnut St. Suite-101 Chattanooga, TN 37402
- 100 Hawthorne at the Summit Pool 8602 Summit Peak Way Ooltewah, TN 37363 (Follow-up)
- 95 Hooter’s Restaurant 5912 Brainerd Rd Chattanooga, TN 37411
- 100 Hooter’s Bar 5912 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37411
- N/A Red Roof Inn Indoor Pool 30 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN 37419, 92 on 8/17/23, priority issue corrected
- 83 Southside Social 1810 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN 37415
- 100 Painted Ridge Pool 5564 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37415
- 100 River’s Edge HOA Pool 2521 Heron Cover Ln. Soddy Daisy, TN 37379
- 100 Barque 2309 E. Main Street Chattanooga, TN 37404
- 100 Douglas Heights Pool 930 Douglas Street Chattanooga, TN 37403
- 100 Horizon HOA Pool 2011 Horizons Drive Ooltewah, TN 37363
- 100 Northshore Village Pool 621 Memorial Drive Chattanooga, TN 37415 (Follow-up)
- 96 Amigo’s Hixon 5450 Hwy 153 Suite 140 Chattanooga, TN 37343 (Follow-up)
- 99 Fairfield Inn & Suites 1453 Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN 37412
- 100 Greenbriar Cove HOA Pool 4656 Tuckaway Lane Ooltewah, TN 37363
- 98 Emerald Bay S/D 12796 Emerald Bay Dr. Soddy Daisy, TN 37379
- 100 Community Place Hamilton Place lounge 2006 Hamilton Place Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 100 Ooltewah Middle School 5100 Ooltewah-Ringgold Rd. Ooltewah, TN 37363
- 98 Blue Bird Row Apartments Pool 1348 Passenger Street Chattanooga, TN 37408
- 98 Our Lady of Perpetual Help School 505 S. Moore Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37412
- 94 Cashew LLC 149 River St. Chattanooga, TN 37405
- 100 Nonnie’s Café 2440 Igou Ferry Rd. Doddy-Daisy, TN 37379
- 100 Ooltewah Swim Center 6849 Mountain View Road Ooltewah, TN 37363
- 96 Sterling Heights Apartments Pool 3222 Gleason Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37412
- 100 Soddy Daisy Elementary School 260 School St. Soddy Daisy, TN 37379
- 97 Zaxby’s 5013 Hixon Pike Hixon, TN 37343
- 95 Ooltewah High School 6123 Mountain View Road Ooltewah, TN 37363
- 99 Amigo’s 1906 Dayton Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37415 (Follow-up)
- 100 Greenbriar Cove HOA Pool 4656 Tuckaway Lane Ooltewah, TN 37363
- 99 Kids Rock Inc. 7480 Goodwin Rd Chattanooga, TN 37421 (Follow-up)
- 100 Southside Pizza 612 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN 37408 (Follow-up)
- 100 East Hamilton High School 2015 Ooltewah Ringgold Rd. Ooltewah, TN 37363
- 97 Taqueria La Bonita 1700 Dodds Avenue Chattanooga, TN 37404
Bradley County
- 99 Urban Leaf Tea 1122 Wildwood Ave SE Cleveland, TN 37311
- 92 Wendy’s 2830 McGrady Dr SE Cleveland, TN 37323
- 96 Cleveland Community Ctr. Pool 1334 Church St. Cleveland, TN
- 97 Huddle House #969 1051 King Street SE Cleveland, TN 37311 (Follow-up)
- 92 Cherokee Hills Apartment Pool 2020 Bates Pike SE, Apt 802 Cleveland, TN 37311 (Follow-up)
- 89 Zaxby’s 1430 NW. 25th St. Cleveland, TN 37311 (Follow-Up)
- 96 North Lee School Cafeteria 205 Sequoia Dr. Cleveland, TN 37312
- 99 Pizza Hut 2734 Keith St NW Cleveland, TN 37312 (Follow-up)
- 97 Cleveland Vintage Pool 2388 Villa Dr Cleveland, TN 37312 (Follow-up)
- 96 First Bloom Coffee & Bakery 445 Church St SE Suite 1504 Cleveland, TN 37311
- 94 Springplace Take Out 2310 Springplace Rd Cleveland, TN 37323 (Follow-up)
- 96 Las Margaritas IV 2507 Ocoee St. Cleveland, TN 37312 (Follow-up)
- 100 Sharon’s Adult Day Ctr. Kitchen 5212 N. Lee Hwy. Cleveland, TN 37212
- 98 Vibez Coffee at Go Café 1275 Stuart Rd. Cleveland, TN 37312
- 95 Chick-Fil-A 3890 Keith St SW Cleveland, TN 37312
- 97 Krystal CLV001 2510 Keith St Cleveland, TN 37312
- 99 Faith Haven Christian Academy Kitchen 5053 Lee Hwy Cleveland, TN 37312
- 98 Fairfield Inn Pool 2815 Westside Dr. Cleveland, TN 37312
- 97 Yates Primary School 750 Mouse Creek Rd. Cleveland, TN 37312
Catoosa County
- 100 Wally’s Fro-Yo To Go (Base of Operation) 43 Cindy Circle Ringgold, GA 30736
- 100 Wally’s Fro-Yo To Go (Mobile Unit) 43 Cindy Circle Ringgold, GA 30736
Dade County
- 100 Culinary Creations 13734 N Main St Trenton, GA 30752
- 100 Hidden Falls Pool 116 Hidden Falls Ln Wildwood, GA 30757
Murray County
- None
Walker County
- None
Whitfield County
- 100 Gondolier Pizza 900 S Thornton Ave Dalton, GA 30720
- 100 Southeast High School 1954 Riverbend Rd Dalton, GA 30721
- 100 Zaxby’s of Dalton #2 352 Northgate Drive Dalton, GA 30721
- 85 Econo Lodge Dalton Pool 1507 N Tibbs Rd Dalton, GA 30720
- 100 Baymont Inn & Suites Pool 2106 Chattanooga Rd Dalton, GA 30720
- 98 The Filling Station 316 N Hamilton St Dalton, GA 30720
- 89 Day’s Inn Pool 1242 Walnut Ave Dalton, GA 30720
- 100 Hampton Inn Pool 1000 Market St Dalton, GA 30720
- 98 Arby’s #319 224 Connector 3 SW Dalton, GA 30721
- 85 Tacos Tu Go 809 N Hamilton St Dalton, GA 30720
- 100 Eastbrook Middle School 1382 Eastbrook Rd SE Dalton, GA 30721
- 99 Trinity Barbeque 825 Chattanooga Rd STE 34 Dalton, GA 30720
- 84 Cocina Tulum LLC 904 Thornton Ave Dalton, GA 30720