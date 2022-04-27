One person suffered injures from a duplex fire

Chattanooga Fire Department units responded to a residential fire off Rossville Boulevard early Wednesday morning.
An elderly woman was injured from the fire. She had burns on her hands and suffered from smoke inhalation. She transported to an area hospital for treatment.
When units arrived there was heavy fire coming out of the front and side of the duplex. There were reports of people still inside the home, so extra units were called to assist with the fire.
After searching no one was found. Everyone was accounted for. At least five place were displaced from the fire and several cats died.