One person killed, another taken by Life Force in early morning crash
One person was killed and another was taken by Life Force after a serious crash in Bradley County this morning.
Cleveland police say officers responded just after 5:00 a.m. 5:05 a.m. to a single vehicle crash on Keith Street near Monterrey’s Mexican Restaurant.
Once on the scene, police found two female occupants inside the vehicle.
One 24-year-old driver was flown by Life Force to a Chattanooga hospital. The other 24-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the crash site.
Based on the preliminary investigation, the vehicle was traveling south on Keith Street when it ran into the concrete railing on the right-hand side of the bridge.
The vehicle then came to a stop in the southbound lanes of travel.
This crash is still under investigation by the Cleveland Police Department Crash Team.
