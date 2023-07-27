In Marion County, one person was killed when a semi-truck hit a car and ran into a home on Highway 150 Wednesday.
Brian Nunley lives two houses down from where the semi-truck ran off of the road.
He recalls hearing a loud boom that prompted him to come outside, he then saw the semi-truck rolling before it crashed into the house.
“Really, I was just in the state of shock because when he crossed batteries and stuff was flying through the air. It was an awful scene,” Nunley said.
Lieutenant Scott Evans with the Jasper Police Department said the loud boom that Nunley first heard was the semi hitting a blue Mitsubishi.
“The Mitsubishi was traveling north on Highway 150; the commercial vehicle was traveling south on Highway 150. The driver of the commercial vehicle made indications that he had a brake failure and was unable to control his vehicle and as a result there was a coalition,” Evans said.
The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 49-year-old female is in the hospital in critical condition and the 56-year-old male passenger died.
Both are from Sequatchie, Tennessee in Marion County.
Nunley recounts when he noticed the car in his front year.
“We dialed 911 as quick as we could. I tried to comfort the lady in the car the best that I could, tell her to keep breathing, and that it is going to be okay,” Nunley said.
Nunley claims he spoke with the 27-year-old male truck driver from Georgia.
He gave the trucker a water and attempted to calm him down.
“The trucker got out of his truck and came out the back door of the house and told me he had lost control and explained what happened. Traffic was so backed up; he did not want to do a domino effect and he was trying to make it to get in these fields and that car just so happened to be there. It turned one way and he was coming that way and it was nowhere for it to go,” Nunley said.
Evans said was treated and released from the hospital Wednesday night.
No charges have been filed at this time.
“At this time, we are still early in the investigation. We will review all the facts and once the facts are concluded, then we will view those facts with the district attorney office to see if there were any violations that occurred,” Evans said.
Evans said the semi-truck brushed another house before ramming into the home.
He said no one was inside either house at time of the incident.