The Bradley County Sheriff's Office says one person has been injured after shots were fired into a Zion Hill residence just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
Deputies responded to a home on Zion Hill Road after multiple gunshots were fired toward the home from outside of the residence.
The report shows at least 6 adults and one child were reported to be in the home at the time of the shooting.
Authorities say at least one female was injured at a result of the gunfire. She was transported to the hospital with what Iis believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies on the scene say they discovered several bullet holes on the exterior wall and one window of the home.
The incident remains under investigation at this time.
