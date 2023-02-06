At least one person was taken into custody following a fire at Covenant College over the weekend.
The fire happened on Saturday night in Carter Lobby.
According to a Facebook post by the school, a student noticed the fire and pulled the alarm, prompting everyone in the building to evacuate.
The post says the sprinkler system extinguished the flames and the fire department arrived at the scene where a crew cleared the building.
The post says video and witnesses helped investigators determine a person set the curtains on fire.
The post does not release the person’s identity but says the suspect is a local resident and not a member of the Covenant College community.
The was taken into custody.
No injuries were reported.
The fire caused smoke and water damage but students were able to go back inside the building after the smoke was cleared.
Local 3 News is working to learn more about this incident.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.