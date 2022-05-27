Jasper police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting on Friday evening on I-24.
It happened around 7:00pm near mile marker 160 of the I-24 East at the Welcome Center.
Police say at least one person has been shot and his or her condition is unknown.
Police say the suspect is in custody.
Details surrounding the incident are under investigation.
No names have been released.
According to TDOT, the incident has forced the closing of some lanes on I-24 East.
It’s unclear when the lanes will reopen.
