One of the largest cranes in the world used at Watts Bar Nuclear Plant

One of the largest cranes in the world was used in Spring City this week.

TVA shared on Friday that massive concrete cut-outs are being lifted from the top of Watts Bar Nuclear's Unit 2 containment building using one of the largest mobile cranes in the world.

 
TVA says each section weighs 300,000-lbs and that skilled employees are working to remove and replace all 4 of the unit's steam generators.
 

