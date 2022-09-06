One man was shot and another man was stabbed on E 13th Street Tuesday night.
Chattanooga Police said they responded to an address on the 2200 Block of E13 Street for a person shot around 8:35 when they were notified an additional man had been stabbed in the back.
Both men, ages 29 and 28, were taken to the hospital.
Police say the shooting victim's injuries are not life threatening.
Identities of the men and the cause of the altercation have not been released at this time.
Chattanooga police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One app. You can remain anonymous.