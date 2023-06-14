Justin Reasons, a medical professional and resident of District Nine in Chattanooga, says he believes access to urban chickens is a short-term solution to helping the community.
Reasons says about two years ago, he started to look for a way to overcome a lack of access to food. He researched what cities like Nashville and Memphis were doing, and he believes urban farming could be a short-term solution to food deserts.
“In general, I think it's important that people know that 30,000 Chattanoogans live in a food desert. They don't have access to fresh food, fresh vegetables, fresh eggs,” he says.
Currently, the city code allows chickens on agriculturally zoned land, unless kept on five or more acres.
Reason says urban chickens have a positive impact on nutrition and the environment.
He says East Chattanooga does not have any new development that is attracting capital to invest in businesses such as grocery stores. He believes having urban chickens becoming an accessible option can help the community’s health crisis. He believes it’s important that people have the option to have chickens as a resource.
“You can keep an unwashed egg you know for a few weeks on your counter,” he says. “But when you go when you buy a store-bought egg, I believe it's roughly 30 days until it leaves the hen and then a consumer buys it.”
Reason says throughout the 30-day period, the eggs nutrition value depletes.
He says having the option to own urban chickens would allow people to be self-sustainable in having access to fresh and nutritious food.
He says he loves the city of Chattanooga and his community, and there is room to grow and improve.
“Health is important, you know and. The health disparities that Chattanooga's face in the urban areas, is an issue and having access to nutritious food is a basic right,” he says.
Reasons advises people to reach out to their city council representative, if interested in changing the current code.
"It's very important that people voice their support," Reasons says. "If they're unsupportive, that's totally fine too. But this is a way to begin the discussion."