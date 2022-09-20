One last gasp of summer
- David Karnes
Good Tuesday. The last gasp of summer will roll on into Wednesday with a muggy high of 94 (heat index of 97). Skies will be mostly sunny.
Thursday marks the beginning of fall and we will also see a late-day front sliding in. It will bring in some clouds and a high of about 90.
Behind the front we will get a taste of fall Friday with temps ranging from 58 in the morning to 78 in the afternoon. The humidity will also be much lower.
Saturday will be just as nice with sunshine, a low of 57, and a nice high of 83.
Another front will move in Sunday. Expect afternoon scattered showers that will last into Monday afternoon. That front will bring in a reinforcing shot of fall air Tuesday through next week. Pretty much all next week will sport sunshine, lows in the 50s, and highs in the 70s.
David Karnes
Chief Meteorologist
David Karnes became Local 3's Chief Meteorologist in July of 2021. David came to us from SNN News 6 in Sarasota, Florida where he was the chief meteorologist for 9 years. David is a graduate of Soddy-Daisy High School and is glad to be back home.
