Chattanooga police say that a shooting early Friday claimed one man's life and injured another after an altercation.
Police received calls of shots fired near the 4800 block of Highway 58 about 1:39am Friday. Shortly afterward, additional calls of a person shot were received.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a man dead.
A second man was driven by personal vehicle to a local hospital with gunshot injuries, but his condition is unknown.
Police were that that an altercation erupted into gunfire, and are still working to determine what happened. No arrests have yet been made.