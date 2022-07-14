The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a deadly crash in Ringgold on Thursday afternoon.
It happened in the 1800 block of Holcomb Road near Poplar Springs Road around 3:15pm.
The GSP says 21-year-old Damien Crum crossed the centerline in a Ford Mustang and hit a 38-year-old woman in Dodge Ram 2500 head-on.
The GSP says Crum died as a result of his injuries.
The 20-year-old passenger and two small children who were in the car with Crum, along with the other driver and her 8-year-old passenger, were all taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The GSP has not said what caused Crum to cross the centerline but the investigation is ongoing.
