One injured in shooting at Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was injured by gunfire in the baggage claim area of Nashville International Airport on Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for the airport said an individual entered the baggage claim area at 7:07 a.m. with a firearm threatening harm to themselves.

The individual discharged the firearm, injuring themselves. There were no other major injuries.

“Our Department of Public Safety responded quickly to the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Our BNA DPS Team will continue to provide a safe and secure environment for all travelers and employees,” an airport spokesperson said in a statement.

