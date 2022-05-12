Two men were involved in a deadly stabbing in Rhea County Thursday, according to the Rhea County Sheriff's Department.
Detective Rocky Potter said one man died and the other was severely injured as a result of them stabbing each other.
"I am very much in shock," said Courtney Manor who said she was a close friend of Tom Simpson, the man who died during the stabbing.
"I talked to him before he died. I was bringing him some milk," she said.
Simpson was the owner of the home where the stabbing took place. Detective Rocky Potter said it began a fight between the two men who were acquaintances.
Neighbors living in front of where the incident took place said they witnessed the horrific incident. The woman who is one of the neighbors called 9-1-1 before 9:00am. She was too shaken up to talk, but her husband did.
"Hearing hollering from over there 'help' and it's Tom laying in the backyard stabbed, and another individual that was in the front yard started yelling," said John Miller.
He said the wounded man was between two trucks in the front yard of where the incident took place and crawled his way to the road.
"He had blood on his hands and his shirt and had a stab wound in the upper abdomen," said Miller.
When officials arrived at the scene, they said Simpson was already dead.
"And the man in the front yard was transported by Rhea EMS to Erlanger," said Detective Potter.
"They really took a life from somebody that is a really good person and he didn't deserve it," said Manor.
Detective Rocky Potter said the wounded man is in stable condition and there are no other suspects at this moment.