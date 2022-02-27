Upon arrival, Officers located a male party suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
While initial responding Officers rendered life saving aid to the victim, as other officers worked to locate and detain the suspect.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit learned that the suspect and victim had been involved in an altercation when the suspect produced a firearm and fired at the victim.
After interviewing the suspect, Investigators charged 30-year-old Shannon Kelsey with Criminal Homicide, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon During The Commission of a Felony and Felony Reckless Endangerment.
He is currently at the Silverdale Detention Center.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.