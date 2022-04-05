Deadly multi-vehicle crash on I-75, interstate shutdown

UPDATE: I-75 Southbound is closed because of a deadly accident involving multiple vehicles.

The Hamilton County Sheriffs Office confirms one person is dead.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is confirming four vehicle crashes with injuries in Hamilton County. 

Those include 2 CMV Tractor Trailers, a van, and a car.

At this time the secondary route on Lee Hwy is gridlocked. 

Drivers can use Alabama Road or Hwy 58 as an alternative route.

Stay with Local 3 News on-air and online as this story is developing.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department has reported a multi-vehicle crash on I-75. 

It happened at Mile marker 13. Local 3 News can confirm that there is one fatality.

We know that this crash involved 2 semis, a dump track, a van and 2 passenger vehicles.

A school bus was on the scene, but not involved in the crash. 

The roadway is shutdown, no word when the highway is set to re-open.

Traffic is being redirected to the Hwy 64 Bypass in Bradley County.

