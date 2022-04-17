UPDATE: The search for a worker trapped in a collapsed trench on a new home construction site in Spring City on Saturday came to an end when the worker’s body was recovered around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
Rhea County Detective Rocky Potter says the man was deceased at that time.
He states that the contractor of the construction of a home had hired a sub contractor to hand dig out the trench to help repair the walls.
Rhea County Sheriff’s Department says it was a two man ditch job. Because of a language barrier - crews originally believed two men were in the trench, however it has been confirmed now that it was only one.
"When the cave in was noticed, of course there was a language barrier between the workers and EMS and it was a two person job in the trench. So they naturally assumed that both people were inside the trench and buried."
Detective Potter says through a translator the sheriff's office was able to speak with some of the crew and they found the second party that was assigned to that ditch work somewhere else.
This confirmed the location of at least one person that was believed to be inside the trench.
"One of the sub contractors is Hispanic had went to a third party contractor on another job site to call 911. The man had to go to a better location for phone service, and when he came back to the job site a lot of the workers had moved away another area away from the home. When we were able to find our translator and they did another head count of employees to confirm that there was only one missing."
The missing man's body was retrieved around 1 a.m., and Dr. Cassidy, the Rhea County Coroner, was on scene and pronounced him deceased on the scene.
He was transported shortly after 1.am. by ambulance to the Rhea County Medical Center. Through the translator, deputies were able to contact family members to get them out there.
Detective Potter says it was around 3:30 or 4 a.m. when everything was cleaned up and all the crews had left.
"It was just the language thing.. no one there spoke English."
The identity of the man has not been released.
PREVIOUS STORY:
A rescue recovery operation is underway outside of Spring City, TN after a trench collapsed on a new home that was under construction.
Police received a call at approximately 2 p.m. about a trench collapse on a new home that was under construction in the River Myst Community.
Police say construction crews had dug a trench in the interior of the garage 3 foot wide and 10-12 foot deep. They were trying to look at damage of the exterior wall of the inside when dirt under concrete gave in.
Two males are unaccounted for and are believed to be in the trench.
Police have confirmed there is a there is a rescue recovery operation underway at this time.
Cross field Cumberland Chattanooga and Knoxville speciality crews are assisting with the rescue.
Crews say it is going to be a hand dig and will go into the night.
Local 3 News has a crew on the scene to provide up to date information as the rescue recovery operation continues.