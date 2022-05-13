Murray County Sheriff's Office investigators, working with the Gordon County Sheriffs Office and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources have made headway in multiple cases of multiple burglaries and thefts.
One suspect, Brandon Lee Baggett of both Murray County and Jasper, TN is currently in custody.
A second suspect, Patrick James Cuzzort of Murray County, has so far been able to evade capture and is wanted by numerous agencies.
The two men are suspects in some 190 thefts and burglaries, some on US forestry and State of Georgia lands.
To date, the Murray County Sheriff's Office says the duo may be related to 34 cases in Murray County, 73 cases in Gordon County, 23 cases in Gilmer County and and 60 cases in Polk County, TN.
The Murray County Sheriff's Office released photos of some of the stolen items.
If you have information pertaining to these investigations, you can call the Murray County Sheriff’s Office, attention Detective(s) Andy Dill and Kyle Parker or call 911 and speak with a Uniformed Officer.