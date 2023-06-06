Local 3's Paul Shahen visits Indian Trace in Chatsworth, Georgia for On Par With Paul.
From the Blue Ridge Mountain views to the Native American history that can still be seen on the course, Indian Trace has a lot to offer and that includes a challenging hole no. 13.
No. 13 is the toughest hole on the course with a creek and woods left, right and across the fairway. Two-hundred and ninety yards puts you in the creek that crosses the fairway, so unlike what Paul tried, driver is likely not the play.
Straight is the play and it's very important with an extremely narrow fairway.
Keep an eye out for arrowheads as well because Cherokee tribe members have left several behind along with other identifiers.