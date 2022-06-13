The Course at Fall Creek Falls State Park is special for a variety of reasons and hole No. 17 is one example of why.
It's a Joe Lee course design, of his more than 200 courses, it's the only one inside a state park. No. 17 is as Joe Lee as it gets, a slight dog leg left with a wide landing spot and bunkers yelling avoid these areas. Joe Lee courses don't typically hide punches and that's exactly what No. 17 is at Fall Creek Falls.
On top of the beauty of Joe Lee's use what the land gives you style, this course is surrounded by 30,000 acres of state park. It's full of nature, water falls and the sounds that come with it. Fall Creek Falls was recently ranked as the 8th most visited state park in the nation.
The Course at Fall Creek Falls is also one of nine courses on the Tennessee Golf Trail. Bear Trace at Harrison Bay is the other local course on the Tennessee Golf Trail.