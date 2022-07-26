Local 3's Paul Shahen visits Brainerd Golf course with On Par with Paul where global golf history meets local golf history.
Brainerd's hole number 7 is a perfect example of world renowned golf course architect Donald Ross.
Brainerd has been remodeled in some areas but number 7 remains a true Donald Ross Hole from the 1920s. A year that also makes Brainerd one of the oldest public courses around.
Well known local golfer, former pro golfer Richard Keene has called Brainerd Golf Course home for decades helps Paul Shahen navigate number 7.