On Par With Paul visits McLemore above the clouds where No. 2 showcases one of the many reason McLemore is even more than the headlines that their world renowned hole 18 dominates.
No. 2 features tiered tee boxes that sit above a valley fairway and green worthy of a second or third glance before teeing off.
It's a thinking hole. Lay up short of the water and you've got a much wider landing spot but you're left with a longer look at the green. Unleash driver and you've got to be precise as there's trouble right and water left.
The way the green is slopped and water protects its front side likens it to No. 12 at Augusta. The safe play is center of the green but if you feel like pin seeking, do as our guest, McLemore Executive VP Charlie Rymer suggests and commit fully to your shot before swinging.
The green at No. 2 is the perfect spot to test out the difference that the "AU Victory Bentgrass" promises. "Smoother and Faster." If we're judging, it's as advertises.