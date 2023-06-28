Local 3's Paul Shahen visits Lake Tansi Resort to feature hole 17 all while uncovering a Paul "Bear" Bryant story.
First things first - PAUL BEAR BRYANT! Lake Tansi Head Golf Pro Gavin Darbyshire played college golf at Alabama. One day on the range he had a tap on the shoulder, he turned around and it was indeed then Alabama Head Football Coach Bear Bryant asking him for some golf pointers. Gavin remembers those lessons like it was yesterday.
Present day, Gavin coached Paul through Hole 17 at Lake Tansi. A narrow fairway gets even more narrow thanks to a green side overhanging tree that blocks the left half of the fairway. The front of the green is protected first by water and second by a false front.
Lake Tansi Resort Golf Course is close enough to go there and back in a day but offers stay and play as well. For more information, visit Lake Tansi Resort's website.