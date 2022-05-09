It was a course left for dead and on the brink of closing for good some two years ago. Then came current Falcon Pointe Golf Club owners, husband and wife, Gary and Rhonda Davis.
Call it a labor of love because Gary used to play this course in Cleveland growing up, matter of fact he lived on it. Watching it close for good was not an option. Gary, Rhonda and a handful of family members now own and operate it as it's beginning to buzz with new life.
We featured No. 17 which will test your wits. Instead of driver, for those that can't hit the ball 350 yards, iron is the play. It's a lay up of about 220 yards, any more and you end up over the hill and in an extreme downhill lie of all rough. From the lay up, you are dealing with a big elevation drop to the green which is rolling faster than they ever have at what's now called Falcon Pointe.
Gary says while on Hole 17, make sure you call the club house and order one of his wife's famous garlic butter burgers, made with never frozen meat. We listened and we don't regret it, great burger, great service and good people all around.