Good Thursday. We will see more scattered showers on and off through the evening and into the overnight. Friday we will have spotty showers on and off through early afternoon, then we will have clearing skies allowing our high to return to the mid-70s.
Saturday will be a great day with partly cloudy skies and a high of 79. We will have a few showers returning to the forecast Saturday night into the day on Sunday. Light scattered showers will be with us through the day Sunday, clearing late. The high Sunday will make it to about 71.
Next week will start cooler and sunny. Temps will range from 45 in the morning to 68 in the afternoon. Mornings will stay cool in the 40s through Thursday with highs slowly climbing back into the mid 70s by Thursday.
No rain next week until possibly Friday.
